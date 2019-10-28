Image copyright EPA

EU leaders don agree to extend Brexit until 31 January 2020 - e mean say UK no go fit comot as dem bin plan am on Thursday.

EU Council President Donald Tusk call am "flextension" - dis one mean say UK fit comot before di deadline if Parliament approve dia deal.

Dis dey come as lawmakers dey prepare to vote on Boris Johnson proposal for early general election on 12 December.

Di SNP and Lib Dems dey also propose for election for 9 December.

One source for No 10 say goment go introduce one bill wey almost resemble di Lib Dem/SNP option on Tuesday if Labour vote against dia plan, and so we go get pre-Christmas election anyway".

Di UK suppose leave EU on Thursday, but oga Johnson gatz request for extension afta Parliament fail to agree for di Brexit deal.

Dis one na afta di prime minster tok many times say UK go leave on di 31 October deadline with or without deal, but di law - wey dem call Benn Act - go require am to accept EU extension offer.

Oga Johnson dey try to convince lawmakers to agree to new timetable for im Brexit deal legislation and election for 12 December.

Di Lib Dem/SNP plan no include new timetable for im legislation - di Withdrawal Agreement Bill.