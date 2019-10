Image copyright Godswill Obot Akpabio Image example Godswill Obot Akpabio, bin spend eight years as Govnor for oil rich Akwa Ibom state

Di Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, don tok say pipo dey take di Niger Delta Development Commission like say e be ATM (Automated Teller Machine) for some pipo.

Akpabio add say di pipo wey start NDDC no go dey happy with how di commission dey go.

Di Minister tok dis one wen e appear for Nigeria national TV (NTA) wia e tok about di work wey im get to do for Ministery of Niger Delta Affiars and di Niger Delta Development Commission.

Im also no like how di commisison don dey known for project wey no dey up to quality or di ones wey dem abandon.

"As we dey like dis, we get around 12,000 projects wey dey abandon across nine states wey dey Niger Delta. If dem finish dem, you fit imagine say dat area go become Eldorado.

"E no look say NDDC road fit last two years.

"I think say people don dey treat di place like ATM, where you fit waka come carry money comot, E no seem say dem look at am like agency wey gats make change," Akpabio said.

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday 17 October, 2019 take decision to torchlight di amount of money wey don enta di Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) since 2001.

President Buhari announce am for tweet say im don order di forensic audit of NDDC wey be special department wey dey do goment development projects inside di oil rich Niger Delta region.

"Wit di amount of money wey di federal goment don give di NDDC, goment go like see di result", President Buhari tok.

Im add am say wit di billions wey goment don spend for NDDC, persin no fit believe wetin dem use di money do. E tok say di forensic audit go cover di operation of di NDDC from 2001 to 2019.