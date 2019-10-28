Image copyright Facebook

12 year old boy for Ghana, Viemens Bamfo turn internet sensation after he get admission for University of Ghana.

De young Bamfo be de youngest fresh student for University of Ghana out of some 2900 distance students wey get admission dis year.

Viemens Bamfo stop dey go school wen he catch lower primary, en parents start dey school am for house.

He finally write de West Africa Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE) as a private student wey he pass.

He start dey read Public Administration via distance studies for University of Ghana, Legon.

De young undergraduate turn internet sensation sake of people de dey barb how he no enter upper primary, junior high school and senior high school but still he pass de WASSCE exams enter University at age 12.

According Viemens, he go like chop president when he chop 40 years one day.