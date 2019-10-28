Image copyright Facebook/Ahmadu Bello University

Di Director Public Affairs Unit of Ahmadu Bello University Zaria Dr Samaila Shehu tell BBC say di man wey female students gbab for dia hostel around 4:00am on Sunday na staff wey get mental problem and no be say e enter to do bad tin.

Video of students dey shout as dem see di man inside dia hostel before security come gbab di man, dey go round on social media.

According to Dr Shehu di man dey psychiatric hospital at di moment and na pesin wey go soon retire from as security man from di northern university.

"If you observe you go see say afta dem gbab am e call himself VC of di university, so na pesin wey get mental issue and as I dey tok to you now e dey psychiatric hospital dey receive treatment.E go even soon retire from work as security man. No be say say e enter to do bad thing so we dey appeal to students to remain calm and make dem no fear again."

One female student wey dey stay di hostel Amina Sani tell BBC say fear catch dem no be small regarding wetin happun.

"Me i dey sleep na im I hear shout dat was around 4.00am na as I wake up comot from room I see say dem don already gbab di man, my friend dey di room wey e first go knock say make dem give am key, na as dem see am dem run."

Dis na di third time recently wey similar thing dey happun, few days ago Police arrest man wey enter female hostel go steal pants for Niger State and few months ago Police gbab man wey put woman cloth dey attempt to enter female hostel for Federal College of Education Kano.

For July 2019, female students for one school for Edo State also do video for one man wey come near dia fence dey masturbate himself.