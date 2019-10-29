MTN $2 billion tax case against Nigeria - Wetin you need to know

Image copyright Getty Images Image example MTN get over sixty five million subscribers inside Nigeria.

One federal judge for Lagos don set January 30 and 31 to hear di $2 billion tax case between South Africa MTN Group and Nigeria goment.

Nigeria Justice Minister Abubakar Malami bin tell di telecommunications company to pay di tax di fine for September 2018 ontop di import of equipment and payments to foreign suppliers from 2007 to 2017.

But MTN dey argue say Nigeria goment claim no hold water. and say di attorney general do pass im power to make di request.

On Tuesday, Nigeria goment lawyers bin submit dia case against MTN, dem insist say oga Malami wey be di kontri Minister of Justice get di power to levy di charge and dem request to continue dia proceeding for late January.

For June goment lawyers bin ask make dem adjourn di case until October to give dem time to prepare dia case, dis na di latest quanta between MTN and Nigeria goment.

Nigeria na di South Africa company biggest market, with almost 58 million users wey dey account for a third of dia main profit.

For December, MTN agree to pay $53 million payment to settle anoda mata wey dem bin get with Nigeria central bank, wey say di company use corner- corner way take remove $8.1 billion from di kontri between 2007 and 2008.

MTN suppose pay off anoda 330 billion naira ($1 billion) fine dis wey dem nack ontop dia head sake of say dem no disconnect unregistered SIM cards.

For May, MTN Nigeria float 2 trillion naira for Nigeria stock market wey make dem di second largest stock for di market.

For 30 August, 2018 Nigeria Central Bank (CBN) order di mobile phone operator to return over $8 billion. Na from dia goment reduce am to 2billion dollars

At dat time, CBN dey claim say di company use mago mago cari di moni go obodo oyibo and dem also fine four Nigerian banks wey get hand for di mata (Standard Chartered bank go pay N2.4bn, Stanbic IBTC N1.8bn, Citibank go pay N1.2bn while Daimond bank go pay N0.25bn).

MTN wey get dia Nigeria headquarters for Lagos confam say dem don do meeting wit Nigeria Attorney General Abubakar Malami unto investigation on top dis tax mata wey di Group dey face.

Image copyright MTN Image example MTN bin don collect fine from goment for 2015 unto say dem no obey goment oda

''Di Attorney General office do big-level calculation and from wetin dey see, dem believe say MTN Nigeria suppose pay $2 billion for tax unto di import of foreign equipment and moni we suppose pay foreign suppliers over di last ten years'' na so MTN tok.

MTN Group tok say, ''Based on our own torchlight of dis mata wey we do, MTN Nigeria believe say we don settle all di moni wey owe unto dis tax mata''.

MTN still tok say dem settle $700 million of tax moni wey dem believe say dem owe.