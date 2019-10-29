Image copyright Adam's Lunel Kal

Just now govnor for West region Awa Fonka Augustine say deh donn komot 37 die bodi and na only small chance for komot pipo alife.

Awa Fonka river for de area and heavy rain cause de slide, weh e affect 11 houses weh deh bin deh for de area.

Bulldozers and pipo di still still work for see if deh fit see bodi dem or pipo weh deh still dey a life.

Just now ministers for town planning and regional development, and territorial administration go tok wit population for Ngouache for Bafoussam III.

For e release, Minister Ketcha Celestine Courtes send condolence message for families weh deh bi affected.

De two ministers meet wit de population for put emergency action for restore de area and how for make population for respect de plan and rules for build houses.

Tori na say goment bin don warn pipo make deh no build for de area as e bi dangerous.

Na for night wen pipo di sleep weh ground just di slip laik 'nkelenge-nkelenge' cover some pipo for inside dia houses for Ngouache, for Bafoussam III council.

Search di go on for West Cameroon block 6 Ngouache for Bafoussam III for wusai ground slid kill nine pipo, one lucky pesin dey for hospital.

Fear na say plenti oda die bodi idem still dey under de ground as deh di still search and na afta weh deh fit komot de number weh ground bury, Governor for West region Awa Fonka Augustine tok for BBC.

Governor say de area bi dangerous and deh go get for komot pipo weh eh di live for dat side.

Some residents for ground say one Anglophone family weh deh run crisis for Northwest region fit also don die.

George Elanga Obam, minister for decentralisation and local development weh e bin di pass for West region go for se area and order make deh give FCFA 25 million for Bafoussam II council