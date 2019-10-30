Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar dey challenge di victory of President Muhammadu Buhari for di 2019 election.

Di Nigerian Supreme Court don di hear di appeal by di Peoples Democratic Party and im presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to challenge di victory of President Muhammadu Buhari for di February 23, 2019 election.

Na Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammadu, dey lead di seven-man panel to hear the appeal.

Atiku Abubakar and im party di PDP bin cari cry go Supreme Court to challenge di judgement of di Presidential Election Tribunal wey happun for 11 September 2019.

Justice Muhammad Lawal Garba den bin say Atiku and im party no fit prove dia case say di 2019 election get wuru-wuru.

Di tribunal bin den troway accuse by Atiku say im get more votes pass President Muhammadu Buhari plus di fact say dey President no get certificate or any qualification to contest for di election.

For Court on Wednesday, Atiku lawyer, Livy Uzuokwu bin announce give court say aside di main appeal, im get additional six appeal wey border on top some section of dia case wey di tribunal troway, especially di one on Buhari certificate.

E want di court to adopt di interlocutory appeal before dem go hear di main mata. Dis wan bin cause small legal argument between Atiku lawyer and di justices.

But later, Justice Tanko come give about twenty minutes break so dat dem go finalise di mata.

Na afta di twenty minutes na im court resume to start to hear di mata.