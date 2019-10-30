Image copyright Hbo Image example Di new series go tell di tori of House Targaryen

Cable channel HBO don give go-ahead for part two series of di ogbonge TV show, Game of Thrones.

Di new series wey dem dey call 'House of the Dragon', go tell di tori of House Targaryen and di early days of Westeros.

House of Dragon go show wetin happun 300 years before di tins wey shele for di original series, wey end afta eight seasons early dis year.

Dis announcement dey come hours afta dem cancel anoda follow-up series wey dem bin plan to star Naomi Watts.

Game of Thrones na HBO most popular series. E don win plenti Emmy awards and e bin get tens of millions of viewers.

"E dey sweet me to announce today say we dey order House of the Dragon straight to series for HBO," na wetin Casey Bloys, president of HBO programming tok for di launch event for Los Angeles for di HBO Max streaming platform.

Inside tweet, Game of Thrones tok say House of the Dragon go dey co-produced by Game of Thrones author George RR Martin, Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik.

Dem don already film di pilot episode wey go star Oscar nominee Naomi Watts.

On Monday October 28, Game of Thrones writers David Benioff and DB Weiss announce say dem don leave di next Star Wars film wey suppose launch for 2022.