Image copyright Getty Images Image example Kevin Hart na one of di three pipo wey bin dey involved for car accident for September

"My world don change forever" sake of dis accident "no matter how much you think say you dey in control, you no dey in control. Las-las everything fit end man."

Na wetin Kevin Hart post video for wia im tok about how im recovery from bad car accident wey happun to am for September.

Di popular American comedian for im nearly two minutes video say "No matter how much you think say you dey in control, you no dey in control. Las-las everything fit end man."

"Basically, you realise say you no dey in control,"na wetin Hart tok

Hart wey be 40 years na one of di three pipo wey bin dey involved for di car accident for September 1 for Calabasas, California. Na him and im driver, get back injury.

Di video Hart post for Instagram show am for hospital, and also as im dey recover for house.

"You know say when God tok, you gatz listen," I swear, life dey funny. Because some of di craziest things wey go happun to you na things wey you need well-well. And for dis mata I just feel like say God tell me to sitdon."

Di post don get over 1.5m likes and some celebrity hail am for di video and wish am well.