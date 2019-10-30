Image example Di price of rice don go up since goment close Nigeria border

Nigerians wey dey chop foreign rice dey eat expired product, according to di comptroller General of Customs, Hameed Ali.

Oga Ali tok on Wednesday as im dey inspect of Area I Command, Port Harcourt and Area II Command of Nigeria Customs Service, Onne wia dem destroy containers of foreign wey dem smuggle enta di kontri.

Tori be say since Nigeria close dia land borders for August, na im rice price increase and even scarce for market.

Di kontri Customs oga say di border closure for di kontri go benefit di nation for future, and add say kontri pipo go need to make sacrifices.

Image copyright FACEBOOK/NIGERIA CUSTOMS SERVICE Image example Oga kpata-kpata of Nigeria Customs Service, Hameed Ali

Im say: "We dey chop expired foreign rice and wen e cause cancer we go begin look for who to blame. Wetin dem dey do na say dem dey polish di rice, change di bag for for unsuspecting consumers. That na wetin we dey eat.

"We for (Nigeria Customs Service) must tell Nigerians through tori pipo so dat dem go know di deadly effect of wetin dem dey chop."

Na since August 2019 Nigeria goment close dia border, according to dem aim na to build di kontri economy and to stop illegal importation of tins from oda kontri.

Goment say dem no go open di border until neighbouring kontries stop to dey support smugglers