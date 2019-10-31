Liverpool vs Arsenal: Arsenal fans don tire for Emery
Arsenal fans want di club to sack dia manager Unai Emery afta dem lose on penalties to Liverpool for dia Carabao Cup match on Wednesday.
Di Gunners troway 5-4 lead inside injury time as Divock Origi score late goal to equalise and take di game into penalties.
During di penarity shoot-out, Dani Ceballos miss im take while Liverpool score all dia kicks to progress to di next round and knock out Arsenal from di cup.
Match neva even end wen Arsenal fans begin para for Emery sake of di substitution wey im make for di match.
Wit di scoreline 4-4 Arsenal coach Emery substitute Mesut Ozil for sometin wey make Arsenal fans for Twitter para as dem no fit understand wy Emery go comot dia 'best player'.
For im defence, Emery say im decide to take Ozil off as na sometin wey dem don agree before di game "for am to only play for dat amount of time."
Dis defeat to Liverpool dey come few days afta di Gunnaers troway two goal lead to draw 2-2 wit Crystal Palace on Sunday.
Some fans just want di club to sack Emery while odas even see Mourinho as possible replacement for Emery in case dem sack am.