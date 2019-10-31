Image copyright Getty Images Image example Fans no happy afta Emery comot Ozil from di match

Arsenal fans want di club to sack dia manager Unai Emery afta dem lose on penalties to Liverpool for dia Carabao Cup match on Wednesday.

Di Gunners troway 5-4 lead inside injury time as Divock Origi score late goal to equalise and take di game into penalties.

During di penarity shoot-out, Dani Ceballos miss im take while Liverpool score all dia kicks to progress to di next round and knock out Arsenal from di cup.

Match neva even end wen Arsenal fans begin para for Emery sake of di substitution wey im make for di match.

Wit di scoreline 4-4 Arsenal coach Emery substitute Mesut Ozil for sometin wey make Arsenal fans for Twitter para as dem no fit understand wy Emery go comot dia 'best player'.

If nothing else, tonight has to act as a wake-up call for Emery. For as long as he remains in charge, he simply can not justify excluding Lucas Torreira & Mesut Özil. I don't have faith in him to implement the changes, but I'd love to be proven wrong. — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) October 30, 2019

Özil created the most chances for Arsenal,played a key role in Arsenal's first goal & bagged a great assist to restore Arsenal's two goal lead at 4-2



He was subbed off on 65‘ & Arsenal hardly constructed an attack after



Now no debate to be had: Emery has an agenda against Özil — Premier League Panel (@PremLeaguePanel) October 30, 2019

For im defence, Emery say im decide to take Ozil off as na sometin wey dem don agree before di game "for am to only play for dat amount of time."

Dis defeat to Liverpool dey come few days afta di Gunnaers troway two goal lead to draw 2-2 wit Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Some fans just want di club to sack Emery while odas even see Mourinho as possible replacement for Emery in case dem sack am.

Skip Twitter post by @WellBeast Mourinho wants to be Arsenal manager so bad and while I’d take him in a heartbeat over the coward, we might as well throw all the club’s values out the window if we hire him.



I mean, we kinda already did throw all the club’s values out the window when we hired Emery. — WelBeast (@WellBeast) October 30, 2019