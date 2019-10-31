Mobolaji Johnson: Tins you fit no know about Lagos first govnor
Brigadier General Mobolaji Olufunso Johnson, wey be di first Military Governor of Lagos State don die at age 83.
Di current govnor of Lagos State Babjide Sanwo-Olu don already send condolence message to im family wey e leave behind, just like many leaders and ogbonge pipo.
Dem born Johnson on 9 February, 1936 for Egbaland and im family later move come Lagos.
Im attend Hussey College, Warri for 1954. For 1955, e return to Lagos to attend Methodist Boys High School wey im papa sef go and na dia im finish im secondary education for 1957.
For 1959 Mobolaji attend di Officer Cadet Training School for Ghana. Mobolaji Johnson also attend di Mons Officer Cadet School for Aldershot and di Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst, United Kingdom, between 1960-1961.
During di Johnson Aguiyi-Ironsi administration, dem appoint am as Military Administrator of Lagos State and later Military Governor, and e hold dat office from May 1967 to July 1975.
Tins wey you fit no sabi about Mobolaji Johnson
- As Lagos State govnor, im do ogbonge constructions like: Lagos-Badagry Expressway wey link Nigeria wit Benin, Ghana and Togo, Bridge wey link Epe to Ikorodu, Eko Bridge, Third Mainland Bridge
- For 1975, when General Murtala Mohammed enta power, oga Johnson na one of di two state Governors (di oda na Brigadier General Oluwole Rotimi)
- Im become Director for Julius Berger Nigeria for 1979 and later chairman from 1996 to 2009.