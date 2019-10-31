Image copyright Facebook/Lagos State

Brigadier General Mobolaji Olufunso Johnson, wey be di first Military Governor of Lagos State don die at age 83.

Di current govnor of Lagos State Babjide Sanwo-Olu don already send condolence message to im family wey e leave behind, just like many leaders and ogbonge pipo.

Dem born Johnson on 9 February, 1936 for Egbaland and im family later move come Lagos.

Im attend Hussey College, Warri for 1954. For 1955, e return to Lagos to attend Methodist Boys High School wey im papa sef go and na dia im finish im secondary education for 1957.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Oga Johnson be part of di state leaders wey dem paint ontop pillars for Obalende, Lagos

For 1959 Mobolaji attend di Officer Cadet Training School for Ghana. Mobolaji Johnson also attend di Mons Officer Cadet School for Aldershot and di Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst, United Kingdom, between 1960-1961.

During di Johnson Aguiyi-Ironsi administration, dem appoint am as Military Administrator of Lagos State and later Military Governor, and e hold dat office from May 1967 to July 1975.

Tins wey you fit no sabi about Mobolaji Johnson