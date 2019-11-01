ASUU don match break on plan to strike

Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) don suspend dia plan to go on strike.

ASUU bin para afta President Muhammadu Buhari for im 2020 budget presentation tok say goment no go pay workers wey no dey ontop di Integrated Payroll Personnel Information System by October 31st.

ASUU president Prof Biodun Ogunyemi tell tori pipo News Agency of Nigeria say di union decide to do about turn on dia previous plan to strike sake of more meetings wey dem get wit goment.

Di Union dey argue say dem no suppose dey di platform as universities dey operate different from civil service.

Prof Ogunyemi tell NAN say: "Senate don step into di matter and we dey engage di Senate, dem don appeal to us for now say wen dem pay workers, dem go pay us also."

Wetin be IPPIS and wetin Federal Goment tok?

IPPIS, according to di department website, na im dey responsible for dis five tins:

Management of di records of federal goment workers

Payment of salary and wages to federal goment workers

Deductions of taxes and oda third party payments

Remittance of payroll deductions to third party

Enrolment of workers into IPPIS database

Nigeria don claim from time to time say dis system go epp dem to save money because ghost workers no fit register on IPPIS. In fact on di official federal goment website, Nigeria say dem don save N273,809,842,071.99 between 2017 and 2018.

For 2016, goment make am clear say federal universities go las las dey part of di system and even National Universities Commission (NUC) oga Prof. Abubakar Rasheed praise IPPIS say na di "best way to overcome some of di challenges wey universities dey face".