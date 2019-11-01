Rights abuse make America stop business wit Cameroon

Image copyright Getty Images/Anadolu Agency Image example President Paul Biya (R) goment deny say deh use extrajudicial violence.

American President, Donald Trump don notify Cameroon goment say e wan stop trade links wit dem under agreement weh deh di call Africa Growth and Opportunity Act, AGOA.

Dis AGOA, di give opportunity for Cameroon for sell quality goods for America even.

Last year, 2018, Cameroon sell cargo and skills to American for about $220 million, (FCFA 129) billion $63 million (FCFA 37billion) under AGOA agreement, petrol bin make 90 percent of de export.

De warning weh Trump send for President Paul Biya na say, from January 1, 2020, deh go put full stop for do business wit Cameroon.

Afta check, America see say Cameroon di commit serious human rights abuse, one condition weh e di qualify dem for AGOA business.

For letter weh Trump send for American congress, e say Cameroon security forces di commit serious abuses.

Resident for Bamenda yesterday accuse soldiers say di kill any how sotei kill mad man weh e bin di waka between Bambui and Bambili for Northwest Cameroon.

Kontri pipo abuse soldiers say deh burn villages, laik for Bafut and Mankon and one man don loss over 40 million, houses and business as military accuse e say e di collabo wit separatists fighters, resident tok.

For America, de abuses dem include unlawful arrest, torture, lock pipo any how and killing.

But Trump go fit still consider Cameroon as business partner if deh start respect human rights and America ready for work wit dem for turn back for respect rights.

Trump say America na strong partner and friend for Cameroon and deh go continue for work for make sure say deh keep de relationship so dat de two kontris fit benefit.

