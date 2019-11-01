Chairmo of di Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Professor Biodun Ogunyemi don tell BBC Pidgin say im don collect im October salary.

Dis tok from di Prof na upon say Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari sama warning say dem no go pay workers wey no dey ontop di Integrated Payroll Personnel Information System (IPPIS) by October 31.

"I no fit tok now weda goment don pay salaries. I don collect my salary," Professor Ogunyemi tok.

ASUU bin para for di policy, say dem no suppose dey under di platform sake of say di way universities dey operate dey different from civil service.

Im also deny say di union bin plan to strike, say na just rumour.

As e be so, ASUU say dem dey arrange platform wey goment fit use for university workers dia salaries instead of IPPIS wey goment wan use centralize payroll system.

Professor Ogunyemi say di platform wey dem wan propose go respect di university independence.

Wetin be IPPIS and wetin Federal Goment tok?

IPPIS, according to di department website, na im dey responsible for dis five tins:

Management of di records of federal goment workers

Payment of salary and wages to federal goment workers

Deductions of taxes and oda third party payments

Remittance of payroll deductions to third party

Enrolment of workers into IPPIS database

Nigeria don claim from time to time say dis system go epp dem to save money because ghost workers no fit register on IPPIS. In fact on di official federal goment website, Nigeria say dem don save N273,809,842,071.99 between 2017 and 2018.

For 2016, goment make am clear say federal universities go las las dey part of di system and even National Universities Commission (NUC) oga Prof. Abubakar Rasheed praise IPPIS say na di "best way to overcome some of di challenges wey universities dey face".