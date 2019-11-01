Former Big Brother Africa winner fit waka on bail after face-swap wahala

Image copyright Instagram/@idrissultan

Popular comedian for Tanzania Idris Sultan don dey free on bail after im share picture wey show say im swap face picture of imsef and di kontri president, John Magufuli. Di comedian lawyer Benedict Alex Ishabakaki tell BBC dis one.

Dem bin question Sultan for police station for di main city of Dar es Salaam after dem invite am Wednesday.

Ishabakaki add say Sultan go still gats go police station and police dey consider to charge am under di Cybercrimes Act.

Di law dey forbid say make pesin use computer to pretend like say im be someone else and to publish fake information.

Sultan wey win Big Brother Africa before share two picture for Wednesday: one show Mr Magufuli head ontop Sultan likeness - complete with braces, arms dey folded and di sleeves dey rolled up; di other one get di comedian face ontop Mr Magufuli's body - and im seat ontop di presidential chair wey get national seal.

Im write for Swahili: "We swap roles for one day so im fit enjoy im birthday in peace."

President Magufuli celebrate im 60th birthday for Tuesday.