See wetin cause di deadly floods wey happun for Africa in October

Man gada imsef dey waka inside flood

Heavy flood wey plenti rain dey cause don displace hundred of thousands of pipo and more than 180 pipo don die for Africa sake of di flood wey happun for October.

We ask sabi pipo for BBC Weather to help us understand how di mata be.

How much rain don fall?

E dey difficult to give di exact figures for di whole continent. Meteorological data from African countries no dey easily available like di one for other global regions.

Data wey persin fit trust no dey Somalia for example, and na there dem report some of di worst impact for flooding.

But di figures dey available for Kenya, e show say high level of rainfall don happun for di area. For October 16, di port of Mombasa record more than 100mm of rain for one day and dat wan suppose be di average rain wey suppose fall for one month.

Flood wey don happun for Africa in October

Wetin dey behind di flood?

For central Africa, October dey within di second rainy season wey dey di area, For many of East African kontris, di season dey last till December.

Plenti different climate patterns wey dey di area get very big influence on top di seasonal rainfall wey dey happun for di region.

One of those wey fit cause heavier rains na weather phenomenon wey dem sabi as positive Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD), e dey happun when di western part of di Indian Ocean warm pass di eastern part.

Whether na dis dey cause di recent flooding, we neva know but e dey increase di risk of plenti rain.

E get other climate patterns, wey include El Niño, and dis one fit cause plenti rain as well.

We go blame climate change?

E dey always dey difficult to say na climate change dey cause some kain rainfall.

But we fit tok about di trends. For world wey dey warmer, we fit expect make more moisture dey atmosphere and we fit expect say rainfall events go pass normal.