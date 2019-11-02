Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di couple bin marry for November 2014

American singer and younger sister to Beyonce, Solange Knowles don announce say she and her husband Alan Ferguson don break up.

According to di announcement wey Knowles bin post for her Instagram account on Friday October 1, na early dis year 2019 she and Ferguson separate.

She write say, "11 years ago, I meet correct man wey change my life. Early dis year, we go our separate ways. I feel say e dey important to protect my personal truth and to live my truth reach di fullest just like I don dey do before and I go continue to dey do. E no dey fair make pesin no get power of dia own tori."

Di 33-year-old singer bin marry di 56-year-old music video director for November 2014.

Knowles say she don dey go through spiritual journey for di last 2 years and she dey plan to start her journey to face her worst enemy, "fear".

She ginger pipo say make dia different journey for life dey kind to dem.