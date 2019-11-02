See di mental health portraits wey win top prize for Art X Lagos

Image example She start to dey do full-time photography for 2017 after she leave her job as social media marketer

Art X na fair wey dey celebrate some of di finest art talents wey dey Africa.

Dis year di event happun for Lagos, Nigeria commercial centre and di organiser say dem do di event to showcase di "best and unique modern art from Africa and for abroad".

Dis year Art X Prize - di ogbonge prize of di fair - go to Etinosa Yvonne wey be documentary photographer for Lagos, Nigeria and she teach herself di work.

Her latest project wey she call 'It's All In My Head' show how pipo dey cope wit how dem survive terrorism and katakata. Through di project she wan draw attention to how katakata fit affect di mental health of di victims of Boko Haram wahala wey dey happen for north-east Nigeria.

See oda pictures of some of di artworks wey dey di fair.