Kontris wey Buhari don visit in five years

One issue wey cause plenti discussion for Nigeria for di past few days na di fact say President Muhammadu Buhari travel enter Saudi Arabia to attend conference from dia e go fly enter London and no go return to Nigeria until November 17.

Na on Saturday di Presido leave Saudi Arabia enter United Kingdom wia e go spend 17 days on top personal visit.

By di time President Buhari return to di kontri on 17th e go mean say di retired general don spend 425 days abroad in five years of im presidency.

BBC check dia records and also use report wey Daily Trust do to compile places and days wey di president spend abroad since e enter office.

2015

3rd July (Niamey Niger) Conference on Boko Haram wey Buhari attend one week after swearin into office.

4th July Ndjamena Chad- official visit

7-8 July Germany- Honour G7 kontris invitation

12-13 July South Africa- to attend di 25th AU summit

19-23 July Washington- Official visit

29-30 July Yaounde Cameroon- Official visit

2-3 August Cotonou Benin, to celebrate independence

7 September Accra Ghana official visit

14-16 September Paris France official visit

24-29 September New York 70th United Nations Assembly

26-30th October- New Delhi India- India Africa Summit

22-24 November Tehran Iran- Gas producing kontris meeting

30th November Paris- Meeting of Paris club members

4-5 December Johannesburg- China- Africa Summit

10th December Benin Republic- Funeral of President Kerekou

2016

8 January Benin- 11th meeting of River Niger linked kontris

17-20 January Abu Dhabi UAE- High level Meeting on weapons

26 January Addis Ababa- 26th Meeting of African Leaders

27-29 January Nairobi Kenya official visit

2-4 February Strasbourg France official visit

5-10 Feb London Holiday

18 Feb Egypt - Africa Summit 2016

22-27 Feb Mecca, Saudi Arabia- official visit

27-28 Feb Doha, Qatar OPEC gathering

14 March Equatorial Guinea official visit

30th March Washington- High level meeting on Nuclear

11-14 April Beijin China official visit

13-15 May London Meeting on global war on bribery and corruption

6-19 July London - Sick leave

8 August Chad swearing in of President Idris Deby

27-28 August Nairobi Kenya- Tokyo gathering on Africa

13-16 October Germany official visit

14-18 November Marrakech Morroco- UN meeting on Climate change

5-7 December Senegal Global meeting on restoring peace in Africa

13 December Gambia ECOWAS meeting

2017

7 January Accra Ghana- Swearing in of President Nana Akufo

12 January Gambia ECOWAS peace parley

13-14 January Mali France- Africa summit

19 January-30th March London Holiday and sick leave

7th May - 13th August London Sick leave

17-21 September New York 72nd UN General Assembly

21-25th Sept London Holiday

18-22nd October Turkey- Official visit and Meeting of developing countries

24th October Niamey Niger, ECOWAS meeting on single currency for West Africa

28th November Abidjan Ivory Coast- 5th EU Africa Summit

11 December Paris France meeting on climate change

18 December Niamey Niger, 59th independence day celebrations

2018

26-30th January Ethiopia 30th AU African Leaders summit

5th March Ghana independence celebrations

9-19 April London meeting of Commonwealth Nations

28-30th April Washington Official visit

1-2 May London on transit

8-18 May London to see doctors

10-12 June Morocco Official visit

30 June 2 July Mauritania- EU Africa Summit

15-18 July Netherlands meeting on ratification of ICC treaty

29-30 July Lome Togo Meeting of ECOWAS leaders

3-13 August London Holiday

31 Aug-3rd Sept China- Africa China summit

23-27 September New York UN General Assembly

9 November France- Paris club meeting

23 November Chad Meeting on Boko Haram

2-3 December Poland official visit

2019

1 April Senegal swearing of President Macky Sall

4-6 April Jordan Meeting on Improving Economies of African countries

7-11 April 9th Dubai investment conference

13 Apr Chad Meeting of Sahel Kontris

25 Apr -5 May London Holiday

15 May -5 June Saudi Arabia lesser Hajj

30 June- 2 July Organisation of Islamic Countries meeting

6 July- Niamey EU Meeting on Commerce

26 July Liberia Independence day

25-30 Aug Japan meeting on Japan -Africa relations

14 Sept Burkina Faso ECOwas meeting on terrorism

25 Sept - Oct 1 New York Official visit

2-3 South Africa Official visit

21-23 Oct Sochi Russia

28-31st October Saudi Arabia Investment conference

31-17 November Personal visit

If we join everything together e go show say President Buhari spend more than one year for im presidency wey e no dey Nigeria.

Dis na wetin make two groups of pipo dey discuss di issue, those wey support di travels and those wey feel say dem no get any use.

Na since opposition party through dia tok tok pesin Ibrahim Tsauri yan say all dis travel wey di President dey do na because e no value Nigerians.

But Presidency tok say all dis journey wey di Presido dey do get importance wella for di country economy.

Political scientist Dr Abubakar Kari wey dey University of Abuja yan say di President travels get importance for diplomacy and economy of Nigeria.

But the University man add say " di problem wey dey dia be say up till now poor Nigerians dey say dem neva see anything on ground upon all di travels."