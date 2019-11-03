Image copyright Twitter/@BashirAhmaad

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari don approve make dem extend di closure of land borders for di kontri till January 31, 2020.

Deputy comptroller of Customs, Victor Dimka wey dey in charge of Enforcement, Investigation and Inspectorate na im write am for memo send to all di sector coordinators.

For August 2019, Nigeria goment temporary close land borders because dem wan torchlight smuggling of goods and small small weapons according to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Oga Dimka for im memo wey im send to sector coordinators tok say di exercise don record "ogbonge success" especially if you consider di benefits to di nation economy and security.

Im still add say di Customs don observe say dem neva achieve few strategic objectives na im make dem extend am.