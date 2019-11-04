Image copyright Getty Images Image example Nigerian Army

Nigeria army don promise to arrest and punish any of dia staff wey get hand for unprofessional behaviour or extra judicial actions.

Di army tok dis one afta one video wey go viral show army personnel dey beat come later kill one Boko Haram suspect for North East Nigeria, reach dem.

Inside statement wey dem release, e say, "Nigeria Army no dey give license, encourage or tolerate indiscipline, behaviour wey dey unprofessional especially to kill suspect or fighter witout giving the pesin right to defend im sef.

Army say di video don come to dia notice and afta dem see dis terrible video, dem don begin correct investigation to arrest di soldiers.

E say dem plan to deal wit dem according to di military justice system and di army go inform pipo for public about di results of di actions wey dem don take so far on top dis mata.

Acting Director Army Public Relations, Colonel Sagir Musa tok for di statement wey im sign say di evil act dey completely unacceptable, bad and also dey against di law of di Nigeria army especially dat of respect for odas and dia fundamental rights.

Colonel Musa, say dem don warn Troops for di different theatres of operations inside Nigeria plenti times to stop to dey abuse di right of pipo in any way, weda dem dey vex, dey provoke or dey desperate.

And if any report reach di army ear, once dem confam am, dem go dish out di correct punishment immediately against di wrongdoer and dis case no go dey different.