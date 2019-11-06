Image example Dem empty local bans of food storage

Imagine you dey sleep and because ordinary rat waka pass your ceiling, you jump up in fear, dey look for cover.

Dis na di daily experience of di pipo of kompani Madaka, one rural community for Rafi local goment area of Niger state, north central Nigeria.

Members of di community still dey traumatised days afta gunmen wey pass one thousand wit AK 47 attack dia village and rob house to house come take all "dem work for for years".

Di entire community now dey live in fear sake of no security to protect dem.

Di gunmen di operate freely and di take dia turn to terrorise di seven villages one afta di oda. Dia target na moni, cows, goats, food items plus cloths.

But Niger state goment say security deployment bin don dey ground to fight di bandits.

But di pipo say dem no dey feel any impact.

Image example Isaac say di community neva recover from di shock

Isaac na one of dia latest victim. Dem loot everitin for im shop.

E say e neva fit recover from di trauma.

Di villagers tell BBC Pidgin tori pesin say di gunmen bin come on top bikes and wen dem land di village, dem divide demselves in to five-five each before dem start dia operation.

Adamu Shehu say di entire village no get voice and power.

E explain give BBC Pidgin say for dis attack, di gunmen steal 30 cows, 40 goats and at least, 40 phones

"Since di tin happun, military pipo just come show face and leave and as you can see, we no get any security for here"

Image example Di pipo say goment don abandon dem

"We dey on di mercy of di gunmen and sake of dat we dey live in fear," im tell BBC pidgin.

Aisha say dem di fear for dia lives as women, as di gunmen fit rape dem and dia girl pikin dem.

She further explain say dia lives dey in danger but dem shock say goment and security pipo neva come epp dem.

Image example Aisha say dem cari all dem work keep for years

For Oga Kayi Haasan, e say dem steal all im goats and wetin pain am pass na say no goment representatives don even come see wetin dey happun to dem.

Image example Dem steal all im goat and e say e leave dem to God

"We wan goment to take care of di lives of we poor pipo wey dey live for village"

"Na we dey vote dem to power during election but wen dem win, dem go abandon us" im lament

Why villages for Niger state di face attack?

Na since last year wey gunmen di attack different communities for Niger state.

According to di state SSG, Ibrahim Matane di most affected area for di state na Rafi, Moriga, Shiroro and Wumya.

Dis na sake of say di area border Zamfara, Kaduna and Kebbi state wia military dem dey attack bandits.

Many of dem di run go hide for forest area for Niger state to attack ordinary poor pipo.

Image example Goment don close down all schools for di area sake of security

Wetin Security don do?

Di Nigerian Army on Thursday launch operation Cat Race to fight di gunmen.

Di operation go last till December but wen BBC pidgin reporter enta di area, she discover say no security dey ground.

Oga Matane say di rainy season make some of di area no dey accessible to di security pipo dem.

"Di state goment don write to di president, Police oga, Army oga and Airforce oga we dey plan coordinated attack to drive di bandit.

Until den, ordinary pipo like Aisha go kontinu to live for fear and go dey count dia loses daily to di gunmen.