See di McDonald oga wey dem sack for befriending im worker

Image copyright Getty Images

Food company McDonald don sack dia chief executive Steve Easterbrook afta im enta relationship with one of im worker.

Di ogbonge fast food company for America say even though im and di staff agree to befriend demsef, oga Easterbrook don "break company law" and show "poor judgement".

For email to di staff, di British businessman say true true di relationship happun and na mistake.

"As I know di laws of di company, I agree with di board say na time for me to move on," im tok.

Divorced

Oga Easterbrook, 52, dey divorced and im first work for McDonald for 1993 as manager for London before im work im way up di company.

Im leave for 2011 to become oga for Pizza Express and to Asian food company Wagamama, before im return to McDonald for 2013 come be di head for UK and northern Europe.

Dem make am chief executive of McDonald for 2015.

Dem tok say oga Easterbrook help shake di company menus and restaurants, as im redo di stores and use beta ingredients. Di value of di shares don double during im tenure for America.

Image copyright PA Media

Under im leadership, McDonald expand dia delivery and mobile payment option to make dia service convenient.

Di board of di fast food giant vote on Friday say make Mr Easterbrook comot di company afta review.

Im don step down as McDonald president and member of di board.

Company rules

Di company rules no dey allow managers to befriend employees wey dem senior.

Dem go release details of wein dem pay oga Easterbrook and pipo go watch am.

Pipo don hala on top di moni di company dey pay shop staff, and dem even shine light ontop oga Easterbrook sake of say dem pay am $15.9m (£12.3m) for 2018. E dey 2,124 times di average employee salary of $7,473.

Chris Kempczinski, go replace am with immediate effect.

For statement, oga Kempczinski thank oga Easterbrook for all di tins wey im don do for di company, and im add say: "Steve bring me come McDonald and im be patient and helpful mentor."