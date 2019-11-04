Police rescue 225 pipo from Oyo 'torture house'

Image copyright Reuters TV Image example Dem tok say one baby bin dey for di house

Police don rescue 225 pipo from one 'torture house' for Oyo state south west of di kontri.

Some of di victims wey di police release include one small pikin, women and men.

One of di victim wey no gree tok im name say "some of us get plenti disease for body if we comot our cloth you go no go believe am" na wetin im tok

Commissioner for Police, Shina Olukolu say dem don arrest five suspects wey dem claim say dey run di 'torture house' for di state.

One of di suspect wey police arrest Alfa Ismail, say "Di work wey we dey do hia na to pray for dis pikin dem.

"Na dia parents carry dem come say dem dey smoke indian hemp, drink, waka for night and dey follow cultist. We dey use di Quran take change dem." na wetin Alfa Ismail tok.

For September police rescue nearly 500 men and boys for one building for Kaduna, wey dem bin dey use as Islamic school and correctional facility.

Oga Olukolu tok say di police work neva finish as dem still dey find oda young boys dem to free from dis kain katakata.