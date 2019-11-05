Image copyright Weibo/Screenshot

One Chinese pilot don chop ban to dey fly aeroplane afta photo wey him snap female passenger dey chill for cockpit go viral.

Di airline, Air Guilin on Tuesday sack di pilot say im violate air safety rules, afta di picture trend for social media.

E show di woman for di cockpit wia dem serve am drinks.

According to local tori pipo dem take di picture for January for flight from Guilin city to Yangzhou but na dis week di picture start to dey trend.

Tori be say di girl bin dey train for Guilin university to be fight attendants and she post di picture wey tok say, "Thanks to di captain. I dey happy."

Chinese pilots and sabi pipo tok say dem take di picture when di plane bin dey fly and dem don ban di pilot for life. E neva clear weda dem don comot am for all im roles for di airline.

According to di Civil Aviation Administration of China, passengers no suppose enta cockpit without special approval or for situation wey make am dey "necessary".

Last year, Chinese carrier Donghai Airlines suspend one pilot for six months on top say e allow im wife enta cockpit.