Why Oscars disqualify Genevieve Nnaji 'Lionheart' film

Image copyright Genevieve Nnaji/Instagram Image example Genevieve Nnaji for di set of Lionheart

Di Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences wey dey organise di 'Oscars' for America don disqualify Lionheart from di 'Best International Feature Film' category because dem use English act am.

Di feem wey Genevieve Nnaji direct dey for English and Igbo, however dem speak English pass Igbo for di feem.

One of di requirements wey di Oscars dey give for dis category, wey dem dey call 'Best Foreign Language Film' before, na make dem no speak English for di film.

Tori pipo The Wrap tok say di Academy tell voters say dem don disqualify di feem for email wey dem send on Monday. Di feem supposed screen for voters on Wednesday.

Last month, di Academy announce say 93 kontris submit dia films for di category and ten of di films come from Africa. Lionheart disqualification don take di number down to 92.

Ogbonge American director Ava DuVernay wey comment on di mata, feel saydem no sppose disqualify di movie as English na Nigeria official language.

Skip Twitter post by @ava To @TheAcademy, You disqualified Nigeria’s first-ever submission for Best International Feature because its in English. But English is the official language of Nigeria. Are you barring this country from ever competing for an Oscar in its official language? https://t.co/X3EGb01tPF — Ava DuVernay (@ava) November 4, 2019

Genevieve Nnaji tok for Twitter say di movie represent how we dey speak for Nigeria and how English be di bridge between all di languages for di kontri.

Skip Twitter post by @GenevieveNnaji1 1/1 1/2 Thank you so much @ava❤️.

I am the director of Lionheart. This movie represents the way we speak as Nigerians. This includes English which acts as a bridge between the 500+ languages spoken in our country; thereby making us #OneNigeria. @TheAcademy https://t.co/LMfWDDNV3e — Genevieve Nnaji MFR (@GenevieveNnaji1) November 4, 2019

Skip Twitter post 2 by @GenevieveNnaji1 2/2 It’s no different to how French connects communities in former French colonies. We did not choose who colonized us. As ever, this film and many like it, is proudly Nigerian. @TheAcademy https://t.co/LMfWDDNV3e — Genevieve Nnaji MFR (@GenevieveNnaji1) November 4, 2019

Other pipo don dey para ontop social media wen di news of di disqualification reach dem.

Skip Twitter post by @BritniDWrites Something about this doesn't seem fair. The film was disqualified because it's mostly in English. Meanwhile, the official language of Nigeria is....English. https://t.co/oKOIQpBRRV — Britni Danielle (@BritniDWrites) November 4, 2019

Skip Twitter post by @samirasawlani Lionheart was today disqualified from the Oscar’s Best Intl Film.. because.. it is mostly in English.



Nigeria was colonised by the Brits.

English is an official language in the Country.



You really can’t win with this lot.

Quite literally cannot win. https://t.co/Ie052bUXF4 — Samira Sawlani (@samirasawlani) November 5, 2019

Skip Twitter post by @mobiuwakwe You are free to support @TheAcademy 's decision on #LionHeart .

But the moment you add any phrase like "It's not like it stood any chance of winning", that's a bitter leaf part of your life manifesting to the fore.



In the preffered language of the academy - e wù animanu! — Mo! (@mobiuwakwe) November 5, 2019

Skip Twitter post by @TundeTASH On Lionheart.



It’s okay if you say you disqualified a movie because the story line isn’t good enough. Or the picture quality. Or the sound.



But why penalize because the movie is in English, the country’s official language?



Common colonizer. — Tunde Omotoye 🇳🇬 (@TundeTASH) November 5, 2019

Lionheart movie na Nigeria first submission for di Oscars.