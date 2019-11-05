Why Oscars disqualify Genevieve Nnaji 'Lionheart' film
Di Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences wey dey organise di 'Oscars' for America don disqualify Lionheart from di 'Best International Feature Film' category because dem use English act am.
Di feem wey Genevieve Nnaji direct dey for English and Igbo, however dem speak English pass Igbo for di feem.
One of di requirements wey di Oscars dey give for dis category, wey dem dey call 'Best Foreign Language Film' before, na make dem no speak English for di film.
Tori pipo The Wrap tok say di Academy tell voters say dem don disqualify di feem for email wey dem send on Monday. Di feem supposed screen for voters on Wednesday.
Last month, di Academy announce say 93 kontris submit dia films for di category and ten of di films come from Africa. Lionheart disqualification don take di number down to 92.
Ogbonge American director Ava DuVernay wey comment on di mata, feel saydem no sppose disqualify di movie as English na Nigeria official language.
Genevieve Nnaji tok for Twitter say di movie represent how we dey speak for Nigeria and how English be di bridge between all di languages for di kontri.
Other pipo don dey para ontop social media wen di news of di disqualification reach dem.
Lionheart movie na Nigeria first submission for di Oscars.