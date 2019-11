Image copyright Getty Images/Tim Mosenfelder

Ghanaians eye get over news say American Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B dey drop de motherland dis December for music festival.

After de news break, some fans of Ghanaian artistes dey push say make Cardi B den dema favourite artistes like Shatta Wale, Sarkodie for tear collabo plus am.

Some entertainment analysts then enthusiasts say make Cardi B den Sark record song which dem go perform together during de concert.

De American queen of rap dey come visit Nigeria den Ghana for performance for two day Livespot X festival.

De organisers Livespot360 say Cardi B go visit Nigeria first on December 7 den come Ghana December 8 for en performance which go happen for Accra Sports Stadium.