Kano goment don announce ban on all the illegal rehab centres wey many dey call torture houses wey dey di state.

Dem give parents or guardians three days to go pack dia children from dis centres.

Committee wey di state goment form to go see wetin dey happun for all di centres for di past two weeks submit report on Monday and immediately chairman of di committee Dr Tahir Adamu tok wetin goment decide to newsmen.

Di committee chairmo add say dis suspension no affect traditional quranic schools wey no get rehab units.

E also yan say dem suspend all di centres so as to investigate all di abuses wey pipo tok say dey happun for dis places.

"We no carry out dis action to kill or spoil anybody or dia business but clean di whole system." Dis na part of wetin di committee chairmo tok.

Just last week, di committee discover one centre for Rijiyar Lemo area of Kano wia dem use chains for legs and hands of dia students.

According to di committee chairman dis centres go remain closed until when goment go bring new plans and methods on how to run places like dis.

E also ask members of di public to report any centre wey dem know wey continue to operate in secret.