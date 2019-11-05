Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

Nigeria goment don give ECOWAS kontris five conditions wey dem must to do before dem go open dia border again.

Minister of foreign affairs Geoffrey Onyeama, give di conditions on how pipo and tins go take dey pass di border during di Inter-Ministerial Committee on Temporary Partial Closure of land Borders for di kontri capital, Abuja.

One of di conditions be say Nigeria no go accept imported goods wey dia neigbours repackage cari enta di kontri.

Oga Onyeama, say Economic Community of West Africa States kontris must to respect "rules of origin" if dem must to cari dia market enta Nigeria.

E dey important to know exactly wia di goods from dey come. If na for ECOWAS kontri dem produce am, dem wan to see evidence of kontri wey make am.

And if na imported from anoda kontri, den e must to get more dan 50% local content from di ECOWAS kontri wey dey cari am enta Nigeria.

E say goment go provide "accepted conditions for di packaging of goods" wey enta dia border.

Di second condition be say dem must to dismantle all di warehouse wey dey for di border and near di border.

"From now on, we no go accept anybody wey dey enta di kontri through di land border wit anytin wey we no recognise," na so im tok.

Nigeria-Benin joint border don dey closed for two months

Any goods or market wey dey enta di kontri must come wit escort, na di third condition and e dey compulsory.

Di escort must follow di market from di port of di ECOWAS member kontri directly to Nigeria border.

He also say, di only travel paper wey dem go allow for pesin wey wan enta di kontri na di passport.

Onyema draw ear give say, di kontri no go accept any oda document like ID card. Dis na di number four condition.

Inside di next two weeks committee wey get Nigeria, Benin and Niger Republic representatives go meet.

Dis three kontris go come wit dis head of ministry of finance, foreign affairs, interior, customs, immigration and National Intelligence Agency and dis security section, na so Onyeama tok.