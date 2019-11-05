Fire outbreak dey happen for Balogun market for Lagos state southwest Nigeria now.

Di fire happen for shops wey dey for di Mandillas side of di market and burn down market wares and shops.

LASEMA togeda with federal fire service, Lagos state fire service and security agencies don dey on ground about one hour ago to o help control di fire and maintain peace and oda for di area.

Right now dem don activate di sky lift as e be say di fire dey burn for di 6th floor of di one commercial building for Balogun market for Lagos Island.

Our eye still dey inside dis tori make you check back later for more details.