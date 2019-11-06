Image example Omoyele Sowore na owner of Sahara Reporters

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN) don inform di Federal High Court Abuja say di leader of di #RevolutionNow protest, Omoyele Sowore, don meet him bail condition.

Falana say wetin dey ground now na for di judge to sign di release warrant. Di court for October 2019 bin sama Sowore bail of N100 million and im go provide two guarantors wey go bring di same amount.

Since den Sowore neva fit meet im bail condition till Wednesday and for since August 2 na im Omoyele Sowore dey DSS hand sake of say e plan to organise protest for di kontri.

For Court on Wednesday, Falana assure say Sowore and and him co-defendant, Olawale Bakare, go get dia freedom and wetin remain now na for di judge to sign di release warrant.

Di felony trial for Sowere suppose start but oga Falana say di way di DSS dey refuse to release am make am hard for am and di team to prepare for di trial.

E ask di judge make dem move di mata to anoda date and Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu come shift di date to 5-6 on December even though di prosecution counsel dey kick against am.

"Once dem leave dem from SSS hand den we go dey in charge to get info from dem to prepare for di trial" im explain for court

Even Olawale Bakare lawyer, Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika (SAN) also complain thesame tin.

But di prosecuting counsel, Mr. Hassan Liman (SAN), been no gree di adjournment mata on grounds say dem been don file di charges tey tey to allow Falana and im team to prepare for dia defence.