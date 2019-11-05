Image copyright Getty Images Image example UK get 350 half marathons for one year

New research don tok say, running, no mata how e fast or how far, dey reduce di way pipo dey die early in life,

Sabi pipo from Australia, Thailand and Finland do research and dem believe say dem fit see dis ogbonge health benefit from population level if pipo carry dia trainers enta road to jog.

Den analyse result from 14 studies wey dem do for 233,149 pipo. Sabi pipo track di health of pipo between di period 5.5 and 35 years. During dis time, 25,951 out of di pipo wey dem do research on top, na im die.

Wen dem pull di study together dem see say for any amount of running wey pesin do e get 27 percent lower risk of death for both man and woman compare to pipo wey no dey run at all.

Dem link am to 30 percent lower risk of death from cardiovascular diseases and 25 percent low risk of death from cancer

Di researchers conclude say increased rate of running wey pipo dey do no mata how e small fit lead to improvement for health of di population and for dem to live long.

Even running for just once every week for less than 50 minutes every time for pace wey low pass eight kilometres for one hour get benefit for health

Di research no show say if persin increase how e dey run, e go reduce di risk of death from any cause.

Sabi pipo tok say as hard exercise fit cause cardiac death for pipo, di benefit of running for death mata pass di risk wey dey.

Dem add am say make doctors decide on case by case whether dem go prescribe am for persin to run, as running fit no dey good for everybody , e fit wunjure some pipo.