Liberian pipo dey stranded for long queues for ATM machine as bank notes finish for banks

Customers dey try collect money for inside bank but dem also complain say dem no fit get Liberian bank notes.

Di kontri Ministry of Finance tok say enough moni no dey for vaults for commercial bank because pipo dey keep dia moni for house - something wey observers tok say na sake of say pipo no get confidence for banks.

Liberia don get recent problems with bank notes.

For 2018 millions of dollar bank notes wey dem just print na im dey miss inbetween di port and di central bank. Although wen dem torch light di mata evidence no dey, Wetin dem see na say, more than 10 billion Liberia dollars na im dem print illegally.

Liberia economy dey struggle. Dia cost of living don increase as inflation don go up and di Liberian dollar don reach im highest price against di US dollars and e don make imports dey expensive.

Dis wan don make pipo enta street to protest earlier dis year.