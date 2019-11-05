Image copyright Getty Images Image example Director Genevieve Nnaji para for Oscras for dia decision for Twitter

Di 2020 Oscars don already get im first controversy even before dem announce dia nominations.

Dis na afta Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announce on Monday 4 November say dem don disqualify Lionheart, one Nigerian feem wey dem submit for di best international film category, sake of "say dem speak plenty English" inside.

Di feem wey dey show for Netflix now, na di first-ever entry from di African kontri.

But tori be say e break di Academy rule for international productions, wey say foreign contenders for di Oscars must get "mainly non-English tok-tok". Dis one mean dey must speak dia local language more dan dem speak English.

Lionheart na 95 minutes long and na only 11 minutes inside di whole feem wey dem no speak English.

Dis decision pain some Nigerians well-well onto say di kontri official language na English - dat "informate" na wetin Lionheart director and actress, Genevieve Nnaji tok.

She tweet say "dis feem show how we dey tok as Nigerians," Dis include English, wey dey act as bridge between di ova 500 language dem wey we dey speak for our kontri."

"We know choose who colonise us," na wetin she add put.

Nigeria na former British colony for 160 years before e gain independence for 1960.

But dis no be di first time wey dem don disqualify international feem before for di same reason.

For 2015 dem say Afghanistan Utopia feem and Israel di Band Visit film for (2007) get "too much English" inside dem too.

Or di first time wey di Academy don backtrack when it get to do with nominations or even awards.

See di oda feem wey dem snub.

Di Godfather hits a bum note

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di Godfather lose dia nomination for best original music score sake of say dem use work from one 1958 movie inside

Dem bin nominate Francis Ford Coppola mob feem for 11 categories for 1973 Oscars and dem win three awards- including best picture, best actor and best adapted screenplay.

But dem lose out for di best soundtrack even before di ceremony start: dem withdraw di nomination afta di Academy find out say Nino Rota wey compose di music bin don use some music from im work for one Italian comedy for 1958.

Chaplin not so special statuette

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Charles Chaplin for one scene of di Circus feem

Di first ever Oscars ceremony for (1929) get controversy wey involve di great Charlie Chaplin.

Im feem di Circus get four nominations, including best picture, best actor and best director- and dem bin expect am to win all of dem.

Instead, di Academy cancel di nominations and give Chaplin special honorary award. Dia official reason for dia decision na say di special award go recognise im importance for di film industry but tori be say film historians bin tok say di organisers no want Chaplin to clear everytin.

Im no attend di ceremony.

But Chaplin receive another honorary Oscar for 1972.

Young - 'and Oscarless' - Americans

Dis na di first and only case for di history of Oscars wey dem carry statuette go.

Young Americans, win di 1969 Oscar for best documentary na feem wey show journey of a show choir.

But one week afta di ceremony dem cancel di award. Dia reason na say di feem dem bin show am for theatre for October 1967, wey disqualify for di 1968 season.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Dem make mistake nominate High Society for Oscar

High Society na popular musical feem wey dem do for 1957 and na Grace Kelly last work before she become princess of Monaco.

Di Academy bin make mistake to nominate di members of di feem for best motion picture story, award wey dem dey give original movies.

Di problem be say High Society no qualify as e dey based on one 1940 movie Di Philadelphia Story.

Bad soldier lobbying

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Scene from di feem 13 Hours: Di Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

13 hours: Di Secret Soldiers of Benghazi na 2016 action feem wey dey based on 2012 US Consulate attack for Libya city.

E no do well for box office and get one single Oscar nomination - for sound mixing.

Tori be say Greg P Russell, one of the four members of the sound team, use im phone lobby to help secure di nomination, dis dey against di Academy rules - so dem remove im name from di nomination.

To make matters work worse, 13 Hours lost to Mel Gibson's World War Two drama Hacksaw Ridge.

Sovereignty in artistic control

Image copyright Transmundo Filmes Image example A Place In di World lose dia place for 1993 Oscars because of nationality issues

A Place for di World, na Uruguay submission for 1993 Oscars, wey dem nominate for best international picture.

But dem later cancel di nomination afta di Academy conclude say na Argentine feem.