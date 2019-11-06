Ghana opposition NDC list 51 family and friends inside Akufo-Addo govment

Image copyright Government of Ghana/Facebook

Opposition party for Ghana, National Democratic Congress (NDC) release list of 51 people wey dem say be families and friends of de Akufo-Addo govment.

Dem address Ghanaians on Tuesday after NDC National Communications Officer Sammy Gyamfi describe dis as de evidence of nepotism for Ghana.

Around de 2016 General Elections, then NPP candidate Nana Akufo-Addo promise Ghanaians during de campaign say he no go operate family and friends govment.

"My wife go dey in charge of de distribution of contracts in dis country…I no go operate family and friends government in Ghana," Akufo-Addo talk supporters during dema fundraising event for Kumasi Nana Akufo-Addo.

"I go assure you say everyone for dis country inside go get en fair share of de national cake" he add.

De NDC say contrary to de claims wey then candidate Akufo-Addo make, he appoint en family den friends for government inside.

According to NDC Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, de President dey go against en pledge for fight nepotism and cronyism for Ghana.

De NDC list relatives of de President, Vice-President, Finance Minister, relatives of some of en appointees den tins all who get appointment for govment inside.

Elements from de ruling government explain say de relatives of President Akufo-Addo from de 1960s always dey inside politics so if dem get appointments e no for surprise anyone.

Dem also dey talk say most of these people get de qualification to occupy de offices so that no be issue.