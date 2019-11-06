One policeman don die afta part of di building wey burn for Balogun market for Lagos on Tuesday fall on top am.

Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor Babjide Sanwo-Olu on Lagos Central business District, Olarenwaju Elegushi na im confirm am give BBC Pidgin.

Balogun Market Fire start from 6th Floor of one building

Im say di police officer wey die, Michael Dominic na one of di officers wey dem bin deploy to di area yesterday as a result of di incident.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Bode Ojajuni wey also tok to BBC Pidgin reveal say na part of di building fall on top di police man.

Im say "by di time dem rescue di sergeant come carry am go hospital dem find out say im don die."