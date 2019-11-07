Image copyright Getty Images

'Your Excellency', wey be title most pipo dey use for presidents and govnors for Nigeria no go follow again for di name of Babajide Sanwo-Olu, di govnor of di kontri commercial capital, Lagos State.

At least dis na wetin oga Sanwoolu tok on Wednesday say im desire because 'Your Excellency' na "symbol of executive arrogance". Di new title im want na "Mr. Governor".

So as e be oga Sanwo-Olu drop one title, come pick up anoda one.

For September 2019, Aisha Buhari sef change her title from Wife of Di President to First Lady.

E no dey clear why im no kukuma use 'Mr Sanwo-Olu' after all im don yan well well onto how dis titles dey make leaders feel like gods.

But as one leader dey drop traditional title, make we no forgot di leaders wey don carry new title give demsef.

Like former Niger State govnor Aliyu Babangida wey, for 2007, decide say im wan use title of "Di Chief Servant", wen im enta power.

Image copyright Other

Outside Nigeria, African leaders

For June 2015, tori comot say Yahya Jammeh wey bi Gambia presido dat time, don add new title to im long list of titles. According to official release, di Gambian leader new full title change to "His Excellency Sheikh Professor Alhaji Dr Yahya AJJ Jammeh Babili Mansa".

Dem say Babili Mansa mean Bridge Builder, or Conqueror of Rivers, for di Mandika language.

Image copyright AFP Image example Gambia's president added a title to his name which translates as "conqueror of rivers"

Say make African leaders dey carry long list of titles join dia name no be something wey start today. E don tey well well.

Because if pesin really look am, dis na how we dey address our traditional chiefs from time, and di new presidents wey come afta independence, see demsef like big chiefs.

Dis fit explain why dem no dey gree comot after di term don finish, instead, dem wan remain presidents for life.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example His Excellency, The President, First Secretary of the Party, Head of State and Government, Commander-in-Chief of Zimbabwe Defence Forces remains in power

For Zimbabwe, dis na how goment media dey call dia former presido: His Excellency, Di President, Robert Gabriel Mugabe and Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces.

But e no stop for dia, if to say di late presido Mugabe dey social events, dem go add for am: Patron of War Veterans, First Secretary of the Party and Chancellor of State Universities.

And even: Supreme Leader, First Citizen of the Nation, Honorary Black Belt and Professor of Diplomacy.

Some part of dis tori originally come from Elizabeth Ohene