Image copyright Getty Images Image example Schoolchildren dey listen to dia teacher for one primary school inside Bouake, central Ivory Coast

Police don arrest 12 pipo wey some candidates hire to write dia final primary school exams.

Report say dem hire di suspects from secondary schools inside Uganda central districts of Buikwe and Mukono to write exams for pupils inside Sese Bugolo primary school, according to Daily Monitor newspaper.

Di area Principal Education Officer, Hassan Nkuntu tok on Tuesday say dem discover di suspects afta dem notice say dia foto identification no match di candidate own.

"One of di scouts wey we send to monitor di examination process for di school na im see di suspects. We discover say dia foto no match at all with di original foto wey Uganda National Examinations Board provided," Oga Hassan tok.

Di regional police tok-tok, Hellen Butoto, tok say dem go tell di school administration to explain wetin happun.