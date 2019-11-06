Why Nigeria dey introduce 2nd dose of Measles vaccine

Image example As e be say Nigeria get high rate of measles, goment don begin plans to reduce di rate way small pikin dem dey die from measles

States for Southern Nigeria go soon begin give second dose of measles vaccine MCV2 to pikin dem wey dey nine to 15 months to protect dem against di disease.

Dis dey come afta dey notice outbreak of di disease for di region.

Na di second dose of measles vaccination wey dem go give di pikin dem after di one dem give for June 2019.

Rivers State Immunisation Officer, Dr. Joseph Urang say di immunisation go start from 14 to 18 November 2019 for all di south south states for Nigeria except Bayelsa State because by dat time, dem go dey do dia Governorship election.

Measles na very infectious disease wey fit catch odas quickly and e fit cause serious health complications including infection for lungs and brain.

Dr. Urang say Nigeria get high rate of measles as e dey affect 4.8% for every one million population even though e get 88% of vaccine coverage for Nigeria with di normal immunisation programme wey dey ground already so dis na way to boost immunisation to reduce di rate wey pikins dem dey die for di kontri.

Dat na why part of dia plan to reduce di rate way small pikin dem dey die for di kontri.

"Nigeria get National Measles elimination strategic plan from 2018-2028."

"Di first one na from 2012 to 2020 but last year dem review di plan again cine extend an and dis na part of effort we dey do to attain di global measles elimination goal."

Di doctor add say di second dose of measles vaccine dey go along with maternal and new born week wen dem go give vaccines, De-worming medicine and vitamin A to new born baby dem and mama dem go also get tetanus vaccine.

"We find out say one single dose of measles vaccine wey we dey give before no dey enough to protect pikins dem because out of 100 pesins, di first dose for protect only 85% but di second one dey protect 95% of di population."

Di Immunisation Officer add say dis immunisation campaign dey also introduce second year vaccination for Nigeria to protect and cover di second of life for pikin dem, cover pikin dem wey no take di vaccine di first time dem give am, strengthen di routine immunisation programme wey already dey ground and also help polio and oda vaccinations especially as e remain small for Nigeria to get stamp to dey polio free.