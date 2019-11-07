Kano na di most polluted city for Africa - Report

One report tok say Kano na di most polluted city for di whole of Africa and di pollution reach 53.4% inside 100%.

Regarding wetin cause Kano to get dis kain unwanted mention, di report say dem use majorly three things.

Most pipo for di state dey use Firewood, Kerosine or charcoal to cook food

High number of refuse dumps and farm wastes

Smoke from cars, motorcycles and oda things

Di report also add say na Kampala, Uganda be second to Kano for pollution followed by Port Harcourt and Addis Ababa wey come fourth.

Di report wey IQ Airvisual wey dey Switzerland release also put Nigeria as overall 10th for di world in terms of pollution.

Dem say Nigeria pollution level reach 44.8% for inside 100% and na Uganda and Ethiopia be second and third for Africa.

IQ Airvisual say Africa dey lack modern methods of checking and assessing information about pollution and dey face one of di biggest risks about pollution.

Di report also say Africa get di fastest rising cities for di world and because dia population dey also increase wella na im make dem dey among reasons for di pollution.

Di report say na Bangladesh get di worst air to breath for di world followed by Pakistan and India.