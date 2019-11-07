Cotonou son and father wey dey cry to leave Kano ‘torture house’

Image example Fawaz say e don dey cry sinze yesterday

Fawaz Sani and im father Sani Abu from Cotonou, Benin Republic just dey cry as dem no wan leave Mallam Zakari rehab centre wey pipo sabi as torture house wey dey Kano.

Thursday na di deadline for di three days wey Kano goment give all illegal rehab centres for di state to send all children back to dia parents or dem go face serious problem.

According to Fawaz wey speak to BBC, today e say na di saddest day for im life because e no wan leave di centre wia Mallam Zakari dey teach am many good things.

"Na since yesterday I dey cry because I know say today na my last day for dis place, I no wan leave Mallam because I dey learn beta things for here." Fawaz wey im father bring all di way from Benin Republic because of addiction tell BBC.

Im father Sani just dey cry and yan say e no go fit tok anything as e dey very emotional at di moment.

BBC meet dem as dem dey prepare to carry dia bags to go dia kontri, Benin Republic.

Image example Sani (centre) bring Fawaz come Kano rehab centre all di way from Benin Republic becos im get addiction problem.

Anoda parent Hajiya Ramatu Ahmed wey come carry her pikin also cry because she say she no know wia to carry her drug addict pikin go if e leave di place because she and di father na old pipo and di boy fit easily overcome dem.

"Me and di father no fit control di boy, dis na di only place wey I know say fit help my boy so dis tin wey goment do no good at all. Dem no wan help us, if i carry dis boy go house now, i dey fear say na back to square one be dat." Hajiya Ramatu yan.

Owner of di school say most of di parents wey come carry dia pikins in di last three days just dey cry and say goment no get replacements for ground wey fit lead to issues.

"Dis parents only get peace of mind if dia children dey here, so wetin goment do no help society or di parents but we dey hope say dem go look into dis mata again."