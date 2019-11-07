Ikechukwu Wilson Nweke na im be di winner of di 2019 edition of di BBC Pidgin Essay Competition.

Ikechukwu na 200 Level student of University of Benin wia im dey study International Studies and Diplomacy.

For ceremony wey happun for Lagos, Nigeria wia BBC Pidgin announce am as winner, im read di essay wey see am beat oda pipo wey submit dia entries.

Ikechukwu title im winning essay 'Africa dey ready for female political leadership.'

According to Ikechukwu, di essay wey im write na "to support equality."

"I dey happy to win di competition becos wen I bin write dis esaay I bin no dey feel fine," na so Ikechukwu tok

Dis na di second time BBC News Pidgin dey arrange dis essay competition wey dem wan continue to dey do evri year.