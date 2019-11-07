Babatunde Raji Fashola (Left) and Bad condition of Port Harcourt Aba express road for Southern Nigeria (Right)

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Bad road follow dey contribute to many road accidents wey dey happpun for Nigeria.

Many Nigerians and di kontri Minister of Works and Housing Minister Babatunde Raji Fashola dey do 'gbas gbos' on top bad (federal) roads.

Fashola bin yan on Wednesday afta di goment weekly Federal Executive Council meeting inside Aso Rock, say Nigerian roads no dey as bad as pipo dey tok am.

Since di Minister yan dis mata, Nigerians enta social media begin dey hala to reply Fashola.

"Di roads no dey as bad as pipo dey always portray am. I know say dis one wey I tok so na im una go use as headline, but di roads no dey dat bad." Foshola tok.

But dis statement no sweet di belle of plenti Nigerians at all. Some of dem tok say e be like say di minister dey live for anoda Nigeria while odas begin send foto of bad-bad roads, both federal and state wey dey for dia area.

Dis no be di first time wey Nigerians dey call oga Fashola out for social media because of wetin im tok.

Around March dis years, wen oga Fashola na be Minister of Power, Works and Housing, say some states for di kontri now dey enjoy almost 24 hours of electricity. Plenti Nigerians para for dis statement and begin enta socia media to voice dia anger.

Dem no support media player for your device Lagos-Badagry express way na national disgrace - Passenger

Di state of roads for Nigeria don be big issue for kontri so tey recently senate tell federal goment to sharperly declare state of emergency for all di federal roads inside di kontri and improve di funding to take care of di roads.