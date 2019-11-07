Image copyright Twitter Image example Former pension oga Abdulrasheed Maina dey face accuse of money laundering, operation of fake bank accounts and fraud

Former chairman of di Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina wey collect self contain for prison since October 25, appear for court on Thursday wit condition of sickness

Justice Okon Abang of di Federal High Court, Abuja adjourn Maina case to November 21 and 22 to help Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) check di true state of health of di former Pension oga.

Federal goment sama oga Maina wit 12 different accuse wey involve; N2 billion pension fund fraud, money laundering, operation of fake bank accounts and fraud.

On Tuesday 22 October, Justice Folasade Giwa-Ogunbanjo of di Federal High Court bin order Maina to surrender 23 landed properti wey dem trace to am.

See oda goment official wey carry sickness appear for court

Senator, Dino Melaye carry police ambulance go court

Image copyright @Sumner_Sambo Image example Nigeria police accuse senator Dino Melaye say im try to kill imsef

Nigerian Senator, Dino Melaye land for Magistrates' Court for Wuse Zone 2, Abuja with heavy security inside police ambulance.

Dem arraign Senator, Dino ontop accuse say im escape from one police vehicle for Abuja for April 24, 2018.

Olisa Metuh show face with stretcher

Image copyright Twitter

Former National Publicity Secretary for Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)- Olisa Metuh, show face for Federal High Court, Abuja with stretcher afta dem bin use ambulance take carry am reach dia.

Dem accuse oga Metuh say im collect N400 million from di office of di National Security Adviser for 2014.

Skip Twitter post by @Laurestar POLLYWOOD drama Starring Olisa Metuh. Act 2 scene 1.



[SPOT THE DIFFERENCE]

👉PDP CONVENTION: Strong, hale & hearty and even throwing punches!



Days later ...

👉FRAUD TRIAL IN COURT: Weak, tired & bandaged to the neck on a stretcher & ambulance to complement the nollywood drama. pic.twitter.com/JNkUNsTtJr — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) February 6, 2018

Bello Haliru Mohammed appear with wheelchair‎

Image copyright Twitter

For 2016, former Chairman for Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) -Bello Haliru Mohammed use wheelchair take showface for Federal High Court inside Abuja for im trial.

Di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) accuse oga Haliru and im son say dem join collect money from di $2 billion arms deal wayo wey former National Security Adviser Sambo Dasuki supervise.

Sorry, this Twitter post is currently unavailable.

Some oda Nigerian politicians wey also don use sickness as excuse for dem not to come court to ansa di accuse on top dia head include:

Former presidential adviser on Niger Delta-Kingsley Kuku, former Adamawa State governor-Bala Ngilari, former Minister of Petroleum Resources-Diezani Alison-Madueke, former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode and odas.