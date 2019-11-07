How you fit rebrand your old shoe

Now you sabi series na DO-AM- YOURSELF 1 minute video wey go show una how to make different things on your own. E get plenti things wey you no sabi before and e dey cost you money to buy am and e get old. Things wey you no dey use again but we go teach you how you go make am come alive again.

