Di Nigerian goment don decide say dem go ban di sale of petrol 20 kilometres to di border of kontri.

Dem tok say di plan na to prevent di smuggling of di subsidized petrol go neighbouring kontris.

Di tok-tok pesin for di Nigerian Customs Service Joseph Attah tell BBC say di large numbers of filling stations for di borders don make dem take millions of litres of petrol cross border.

Nigerians sef don follow tok why dem tink say wetin goment dey do so no really make sense.

One member of di House of Reps for Kastina, Sade Soli tok say di price for litre of petrol for dem area don already jump to eight hundred naira. He advice custom pipo make dem do dia work as "dem sabi all di places dem dey follow smuggle di fuel, make dem stop dem for border".

Oda pipo ask di goment to consider security wahala and wetin di ban go do to businesses and transportation for those areas dem.

For di words of Alhaji Usman Giwa wey dey live near di Nigrtian-Niger border, "By di action, our biggest worry be say di goment dey see us like say we no be Nigerians."

Na since August Nigeria close dema border sake of goods wey pipo dey smuggle enta di kontri.

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari say di reason for di partial closing of Nigeria border with Benin Republic na sake of di massive smuggling activities, especially of rice, wey dey happun for dia.

President Buhari, wey express great concern ova di smuggling of rice, say e dey threaten wetin e administration done achieve with dia agricultural policies.

According to am, "Now wey our pipofor di rural areas dem dey go back to dia farms, and di kontri don save money wey dem for spend to dey import rice with di kontri scarce foreign reserves, we no fit allow smuggling of di product on large scale like dat to continue."

Di Nigerian President say di limited closure of di kontri western border na to allow Nigeria security forces develop strategy on how to fight di smuggling.

And dis no go be di first time wey Nigeria go close land border, at least for food smuggling reason - dem do am for June 2018 and even for 2003.

Onto say one man food na anoda man posin, Association of Nigerian Maize Farmers say dem dey happy wit President Buhari decision to close borders as e don make dem happy with price of maize.

A bag of maize for market dey sell for N9000 now, where as before e dey go for N5000.

Chairmo of di association Bello Abubakar Funtua say borders wey Presido close and di fact say CBN no longer dey give money to pipo wey wan import food na im make maize sellers dey smile to di bank now.

Di chairmo say dem wan start to dey export maize to oda countries within a short time.

Funtua also tell BBC say e get enough maize on ground wey fit feed di whole kontri at dis time.

"Maize we we grow last year reach about 20 million tonnes and di companies wey dey buy from us no gree buy so presently we get enough for companies to buy, pipo wey dey do chicken feed and also pipo wey buy to chop, enough dey ground."

Funtua add say dem go try to maintain di price wey pipo fit afford so as to make life easy for buyers.

"We get committee wey we call GNP wey dey work alongside goment to regulate price of maize so dat e no go escalate."