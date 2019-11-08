Fire burn destroy properties for di biggest wood market inside West Africa on Friday afternoon.

Plenti shanties na im di fire don burn for Okobaba Plank Market wey dey for Kano Street Ebute Metta Lagos State, South West Nigeria, according to emergency service.

Di Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) tok say dem neva still know wetin cause di fire.

Di biggest wood market for West Africa

LASEMA tok say di fire dey burn well-well so tey e don spread to go oda buildings wey dey around dia.

Di tok-tok pesin for LASEMA, Nosa Okunbor say no body die or injury but properties wey worth plenti money na im di fire don destroy.

E add say di Lagos Rapid Respond (LRT), Lagos state fire service, Police and odas don rush go wia di fire dey burn and dem dey worki togeda to reduce di spread of di fire.

Di fire start on Friday afternoon

