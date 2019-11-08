Image copyright Getty Images

One panel of ogbonge writers and critics don list of 100 books wey don touch pipo lives pass around di world.

Three books from Nigeria bin enta di list.

Di panel wey BBC arrange, select books wey dem don write ova di last 300 years.

Di three Nigerian books na:

Half of a Yellow Sun - Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie; under di Identity category.

Things Fall Apart - Chinua Achebe; under di Identity category.

Astonishing the Gods - Ben Okri; under di category of Life, Death & Other Worlds

Di pipo wey dey di panel na media pipo Stig Abell and Mariella Frostrup; authors Juno Dawson, Kit de Waal and Alexander McCall Smith; and Bradford Festival Literary Director Syima Aslam.

One of di authors wey dey di list, Chimamanda share di tori for her social media page.