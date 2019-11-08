Image copyright Getty Images

Presideny Muhammadu Buhari office don explain why dem dismiss Vice President Yemi Osinbajo Assistants.

Nigeria federal goment on Friday explain say di reason why dem drop some staff wey dey work with vice president, Yemi Osinbajo na to reduce di cost of goment and make decision-making dey smooth.

Garba Shehu, di tok-tok pesin to di President Muhammadu Buhari, na im tok dis one afta di tori of di recent sack full everywhere on Thursday.

Local media bin report say na like 35 Senior Special Assistants to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo wey dey work inside di office of di President naim chop sack.

"Di exercise, wey di president order na make decision-making dey smooth, reduce plenti pipo wey get political power and reduce di cost of administration." Oga Shehu tok.

"Di Presidency wish to confam say re-arranging wey nobody expect to happun dey go on for di nation seat of goment (Aso Rock), wey be say dem don either cancel some number of political appointments or dem no renew am for Second Term."

Oga Shehu say dis decision na also correct reply to wetin most pipo dey think say di Presidency get oversize and plenti-plenyi pipo wey dey work with am.

"As many pipo for public go don notice by now, some political appointees among di few wey serve for di office of di President no return back for di Second Term."

"So to obey di order of di president, di office of di Vice President, His Excellency Yemi Osinbajo don equally drop some number of such workers."

"Di main reason for dis action na to save taxpayer money and deliver beta service wey di public need."

Di presidency no get any room for excuse afta im don get big mandate to run di kontri for four more years, Garba Shehu add.

E also deny di rumours wey dey spread say quanta dey between President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.

And add say di relationship between di two leaders remain strong kakaraka.

"Di report from some tori pipo wey say di relationship don dagbaru dey from di minds and mouths bab belle pipo wey wan cause trouble."

E say di re-organizing of staff don dey go on for some time now and di President bin always get few staff than di Vice President, so plan bin dey ground to reduce di number of staff for di Villa.

Oga Garba add say di re-arrangement no dey personal and no be plan to target or disrespect di office of di Vice President as di so-called insider sources wey tori pipo dey quote dey claim.

E come conclude say President Buhari dey in full control of him gomen and make tori pipo stop to dey give power wey no dey exist to some pipo because e no get anybody wey go dey too powerful for President Buhari to control.